SIT issues notice to Prajwal Revanna, father for questioning in sexual harassment case

The Special Investigation Team, probing the alleged sex video case involving Prajwal Revanna, on Tuesday (April 30) issued notices to the JD(S) MP, asking him to appear before it within 24 hours.

Prajwal’s father, HD Revanna, an MLA and an accused in the case, has also been issued a notice to appear for questioning.

The summons by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) came after the party suspended Prajwal, its Lok Sabha MP from Hassan.

A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat) and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman).

The FIR was referred to the SIT, led by B K Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, formed to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna, after several explicit videos were in circulation.

Prajwal is not in the country and is said to have flown abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26.