Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa trade barbs as former tells him to retire from public life

Responding to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement asking him to retire from public life as he is an accused in a POCSO Act case, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Friday (August 9) said the truth will come out when the court decides on the case, and the former will get a befitting reply.

The former chief minister hit back at Siddaramaiah stating that the time for him to retire and go home is approaching, pointing at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.

“He (Siddaramaiah) has to say such things. The time for him to retire and go home is approaching, it is natural for him to say such things about others. Who will retire, who will not, we will get to know in the days ahead, when the case is decided by the court in a few days. Let's decide who will retire after that," Yediyurappa said in response to a question.

‘Truth will come out’



Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, the 81-year-old leader said, “Truth will come out once the court decides (on the case against me). I won't say anything until then. I feel that after the court order Siddaramaiah will get a befitting reply. He is speaking whatever he feels like, let him speak, he has time. People will give him a befitting reply.”

Questioning Yediyurappa’s “moral right” to demand his resignation in connection with the MUDA site allotment scam, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday had urged that the former should retire from public life as he is an accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.



The case was registered on March 14 this year based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru on February 2.

The Criminal Investigation Department, which is probing the case, on June 27 filed a chargesheet against him at the Fast Track Court.

Opposition’s foot march



Opposition BJP and JD(S) are on a week-long Bengaluru-Mysuru padayatre (foot march) demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation in connection with the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by MUDA, including to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi.

They are scheduled to conclude their protest march on Saturday by holding a mega rally on reaching Mysuru. A mega convention will be held on Saturday as the padayatre led by state BJP President BY Vijayendra is reaching Mysuru. The padayatre has got a good response from the people all along, and to "root out this corrupt government", this programme is being held, Yediyurappa said.

“We have got the response beyond our expectations. Public anger against this government is being expressed everywhere. Let's wait and see what will happen in the future,” the BJP veteran said.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of getting allotted to his wife a number of “costly” MUDA sites, Yediyurappa, in response to a question about CM's statement that he has done no wrong to resign, said, “The corruption has reached its peak in this government, what he (Siddaramaiah) has done is an unpardonable offence, so we are fighting against it.”



(With agency inputs)