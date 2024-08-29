Siddaramaiah retains grip over govt, Congress despite MUDA charges

Notwithstanding the corruption allegations hurled at him, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s grip over the Congress and the government has in no way weakened, party leaders say.

If anything, the governor's sanction to prosecute him over alleged illegal land allotment in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has only helped the Congress rally behind Siddaramaiah, one of the biggest mass leaders in Karnataka.

With unstinted backing of the party high command, Congress leaders, and community representatives in Karnataka besides AHINDA groups, the political veteran remains a formidable force in state politics.

Congress unites behind CM

The Congress’ united front has not only bolstered his position but sent a strong message to the Opposition that attempts to destabilize the state government will be met with fierce resistance.

The Congress leadership has thrown its weight behind Siddaramaiah, both politically and legally.

Congress leaders in New Delhi, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have accused the governor of acting like a puppet of the BJP and the Central government.

A mass leader

Siddaramaiah is recognized as an AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leader, with a substantial support base, particularly in the Old Mysuru and North Karnataka regions.

He is a Kuruba, the third-largest community in Karnataka after Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Given his widespread support and influence, the party cannot easily remove him as chief minister or even sideline him.

He reportedly has the backing of over 80 MLAs, which further strengthens his position.

Significance of Siddaramaiah

A Cabinet minister told The Federal on the condition of anonymity: "If Siddaramaiah is neglected, it would be a significant setback for the Congress as the party's core support base would be destabilized.

“These factors make him even stronger than before. If circumstances were to force him to resign as chief minister, it would harm the party's future. Only a respectful exit could safeguard the party,” he said.

Congress hires legal eagles

“This is why the Opposition is trying to weaken him, aiming to eventually undermine the Congress' support base," he added.

The party high command has reportedly instructed its state leaders to rally behind Siddaramaiah and also decided to provide him with legal support from Delhi.

To ensure the highest quality of legal assistance, prominent Supreme Court advocates such as Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal have been engaged to represent Siddaramaiah.

INDIA extends support

Following the arrests of chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, the INDIA allies have become more vocal against the BJP and the Central government's actions vis-à-vis non-BJP-ruled states.

Leaders from the INDIA alliance, including those from the DMK, CPI(M), AAP, TMC and others, are actively engaging with Kharge and Rahul to ensure that Siddaramaiah remains undisturbed in Karnataka.

They say that the BJP repeatedly targets non-BJP-ruled states using governors and central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Attacks strengthen Siddaramaiah

A Congress leader in Karnataka, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "This has helped Siddaramaiah gain support from other states, as there is growing sentiment against the BJP's tactics to undermine Opposition-ruled states."

While party leaders across Karnataka are backing Siddaramaiah, block-level and district-level leaders have been increasingly traveling to Bangalore daily to meet with Siddaramaiah and express their solidarity.

These developments have significantly strengthened Siddaramaiah's position, making him more powerful.

Communities back CM

Siddaramaiah has strong backing from AHINDA leaders, as well as religious leaders from minority, backward, and Dalit communities.

They have met Siddaramaiah and declared their unconditional support to him. They have also accused the Central government and Raj Bhavan of conspiring to destabilize the state government.

Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi argued that granting permission to investigate Siddaramaiah based on a private complaint, without a probe, was patently unjust. The sentiment is shared by many in the state.

Congress’ show of support

Congress leaders have organized a massive public meeting in Mysuru against the BJP's ‘padayatra’ on the land allotment scam.

The event underscored the party’s refusal to bow to Opposition pressure, affirming support for Siddaramaiah in this challenging period.

In the process, the otherwise divided party has closed ranks in Karnataka.

Divided party unites

BK Hariprasad, after being offered a Cabinet post, has aligned with Siddaramaiah. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was unhappy with Siddaramaiah over various issues, has also displayed his support.

Leaders from various communities have also pledged their support to the chief minister.