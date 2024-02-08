Siddaramaiah reaches out to people with mass grievance redressal programme

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held grievance redressal programme "Janaspandana", reaching out directly to people to address their concerns and issues with promise of speedy solutions, in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat in Bengaluru.

The chief minister had held a similar exercise on November 27 last year at his home office 'Krishna'.

In what is billed to be the first such mass grievance redressal programme held on the premises of Vidhana Soudha, department-wise stalls were set up at the venue to help the aggrieved citizens, who came to seek redressal of their issues.

Earlier, chief ministers have held such events elsewhere like the home office and official residence.

Siddaramaiah said he has instructed officials to dispose of the applications received from the people, who came from different parts of the State, within one month.

Speaking to reporters after the Janaspandana programme, he said, 11,000 applications have been received today, and 20,000 people have taken part.

"Concerned DCs (Deputy Commissioners) will dispose of applications in a time bound manner. District in-charge Secretaries have been instructed to resolve issues raised in the applications, pertaining to their districts," the CM said.

Noting that about 98 per cent applications received in the first Janaspandana programme have been disposed of, he said officials were instructed to clear them in the same manner this time too.

"If disposal of applications happens at the lower level, people will not come to Bengaluru to resolve their problems. The responsibility lies on DCs and CEOs and SPs," he said.

Administration must not be inactive, he further said, adding that "I will direct the officers regarding the same. I will ask them to resolve matters at their level." The chief minister was seen personally meeting the people with grievances, especially those with disabilities, having health issues, elderly, and women. He received applications from them, assuring them of appropriate response at the earliest, while directing officials concerned to address them on priority.

According to the Chief Minister's office, people had started pouring into Vidhana Soudha from faraway places the previous night itself.

"The application registration process began ahead of schedule at 8.30 am, and realising the arrival of people at Revenue Department Counter more than expected, organisers opened another counter for applicants for Revenue Department and made seating arrangements," it said.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Police, led by Bengaluru Central DCP Shekhar H Tekkannavar. A total of 936 police personnel -- eight ACPs, 23 inspectors, 58 sub-inspectors, 205 police constables, 142 woman police constables, 500 Home Guards -- were deployed, in view of the large number of people gathering at the venue.

According to an official statement, each stall had been assigned with a number and nodal officers were appointed to take first hand information from the citizens and direct them to the suitable departments for further clarification.

Nodal officers were provided with a register to take note of the aggrieved citizen's name and other details, including phone numbers and referred stall number, for future references too, it said.

During the Janaspandana held in November, 4,030 applications were received from aggrieved persons, and 3,738 grievances have so far been addressed, it said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah greeting people during the grievance redressal programme. | PTI

Highlights of Janaspandana programme



1. CM Siddaramaiah has directed that applications be processed within one month.

2. 11,000 applications were received at Janaspandana that witnessed a turnout of 20,000 participants.

3. Concerned DCs will ensure timely processing of applications.

4. District in-charge secretaries are tasked with resolving district-specific applications.

5. Approximately 98% of applications from the first Janaspandana programme have been resolved.

6. Officials are urged to maintain the same efficiency in processing applications.

7. Efficient processing at lower levels will discourage people from visiting the state capital.

8. The administration must remain proactive, with the CM pledging to direct officers accordingly.

9. The CM has instructed DCs, CEOs, and district-in-charge secretaries to complete application processing within one month.

10. Officers will conduct a review of the applications.

