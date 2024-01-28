Shun BJP, RSS as they oppose Constitution, social justice: Siddaramaiah

Chitradurga (K'taka), Jan 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called on the people to reject the BJP and RSS, calling them "anti-constitution", and accused them of dividing society in the name of caste.

He was speaking at a state-level convention of the oppressed communities being organised by the Federation of Associations of Oppressed Communities and Federation of Karnataka Backward Classes’ here.

"The people of backward, Dalit and exploited castes and communities should clearly understand who their enemy is. The enemies must be clearly identified and they should be rejected completely and build your self-esteem," Siddaramaiah said.

The BJP and RSS continue to oppose the Mandal Commission report, and they have continuously opposed social justice and equal opportunities, he said. "Ambedkar had warned that power should not go into the hands of the opponents of the Constitution and reservation and social justice. We should not forget this warning." Stating that BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa, C T Ravi and R Ashok could not have entered the assembly as MLAs without Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, the chief minister said, "They would have had to work in some other’s farms." Noting that some vested interests oppose him for the fact that the son of a shepherd has become the chief minister, Siddramaiah claimed, "They are opposing me for implementing schemes for all castes, middle class and poor people of all religions." Highlighting that his government's schemes have provided benefits to the poor of all castes and all religions, he said, "This is why they oppose me. But I will be on your side come what may." Alleging that vested interests and evil forces are trying to change the Constitution and want to continue the exploitation and superstitions, Siddaramaiah said, on the one hand, they are campaigning to change the Constitution and, on the other hand, they are opposing the reservation advocated by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar -- the late Maharaja of Mysuru, former CM Devaraj Urs, Ambedkar and Shahu Maharaj.

Therefore, he called upon people to teach the opponents of the Constitution a lesson.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, several ministers of the state cabinet, political leaders, and leaders of the communities were present at the event, during which office-bearers of the federation presented a memorandum demanding the rights of the oppressed communities.

Shivakumar in his speech said that the state government is committed to the caste census to provide justice to the downtrodden sections of society.

"Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader) has called for a caste census in the country in order to provide them with proportional representation. Our government is committed to implementing this," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)