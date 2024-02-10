'Shoot me': Congress MP DK Suresh dares BJP leader Eshwarappa

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Congress MP D K Suresh on Saturday dared former BJP Minister K S Eshwarappa to shoot him down instead of waiting for others to do the job.

Former Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa had said on Thursday in Davangere that the Centre should formulate a law to shoot down traitors like Suresh and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni who want South India to be a separate nation.

An FIR has been registered and a notice has been served against the BJP leader for his remarks in Davangere.

"Why should anyone else shoot me? If you (Eshwarappa) give me time, I will stand before you for the sake of Karnataka, its land and Kannadigas," Suresh told reporters here.

He said he would soon fix a time to meet the BJP leader.

"You want your leadership to appreciate you. Why go here and there in search (of killers)? I will come to your house. I will soon fix a time and meet you within a week. Be prepared whether you want to shoot me or stab me," the Bengaluru Rural MP said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said his brother Suresh knows how to handle such threats.

"Suresh isn't the type of person to get scared by threats. We know how to deal with it. We have settled many such threats in the past," the DCM told reporters here.

Shivakumar said every action has a consequence.

"Eshwarappa once spoke about my father in the Assembly and everyone knows what happened next. Where is Eshwarappa today?” he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)