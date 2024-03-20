Shivamogga: In triangular contest, Geetha Shivarajkumar poses big challenge to BSY's son

If former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra thought that winning the Shivamogga seat in the Lok Sabha election will be cakewalk, the battle just got tougher for the BJP in the constituency.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Kannada film industry has decided to wholeheartedly back Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of star actor Dr Shivarajkumar and daughter of former chief minister S Bangarappa, in the Shivamogga constituency.

Cinematic challenge

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) source readily admitted to The Federal that this development can pose a major challenge to outgoing MP Raghavendra.

What has come as a double whammy for the BJP in this constituency is that senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has also decided to enter the fray in Shivamogga, saying he was revolting against the “dynasty politics” of BJP strongman BS Yediyurappa (BSY), the former chief minister of Karnataka.

On Monday (March 18), the Kannada film industry threw its weight behind Geetha.

Politics not just for men

According to NM Suresh, a veteran producer and president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), producers, distributors, exhibitors, artists and directors will support Geetha and campaign for her victory.

While legendary Kannada actor, the late Rajkumar’s family distanced itself from politics, Geetha Shivarajkumar had contested against BSY in 2014 on a Janata Dal (S) ticket but lost by a whopping margin.

Geetha’s husband Shivarajkumar, a son of the late Rajkumar, said he was proud that Kannada cinema has declared its unconditional backing to his wife. “She also has my complete support,” he asserted.

“Though Appaji (father) distanced himself from politics, never did he despise politics. That is why he made Geetha his daughter-in-law... Politics is in Geetha’s blood. She inherited it from her father. Politics is not meant only for men; women should have a say in policy issues,” he added.

Geetha's campaign programme

Meanwhile, Geetha said on contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha election: “I do not have any trepidation over plunging into electoral politics. I can face anyone with confidence. I am confident of emerging victorious and raising Shivamogga’s and the Kannada cinema industry’s voice in Parliament.”

KV Chandrashekar, president of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association, said, “Since the industry is indebted to Dr Rajkumar’s family, it is the duty of our members to back Geetha”.



Actor Shivarajkumar will join his candidate-wife at the Kolluru Mookambika temple for prayers before addressing a rally. Her brother and Karnataka minister Madhu Bangarappa has drawn up her campaign programme.

She is expected to hold over 300 meetings in various places. “This was how her father Bangarappa used to campaign,” recalled a socialist leader from Shivamogga.

Triangular contest