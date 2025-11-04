Bihar polls: Shivakumar asks Karnataka firms to give migrant workers 3-day paid leave

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has appealed to employers across the State to extend support to voters from Bihar working in the southern state to enable them to take part in the Assembly elections there.

In his message, which his office shared with media on Tuesday, Shivakumar noted that a large number of residents of Bihar are working in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka and wanted the workers to be given at least three days of paid leave for this purpose.

The Deputy CM, who is also the Congress state president, urged companies and business establishments to cooperate in ensuring the migrant workers' participation in the electoral process.

"I request all companies, commercial entrepreneurs, hotels, contractors, builders, shopkeepers and other industrialists to grant at least three days of paid leave to the voters of Bihar State so that they may be able to cast their vote in the Bihar State General Election, and to cooperate in enabling them to participate actively in the election process," Shivakumar said.

Two-phase polls are scheduled to on November 6 and November 11 for the 243-member Bihar assembly. PTI

