Served fresh: Karnataka jamuns now available in London

Jamuns from Karnataka are now available in the UK, and how!

The first-ever commercial consignment of fresh Jamun fruit (also called Black Plum), exclusively sourced from the state, has been successfully exported to London, marking a significant stride in bringing this cherished monsoon fruit to international markets.

Also Read: Andhra vs Karnataka: Why Totapuri mango has sparked an inter-state feud

Jamuns from Chintamani and Nelamangala

Jamuns are sourced directly from farmers in Chintamani and Nelamangala, Karnataka. As a first step, 250 kilograms of jamuns (Syzygium cumini) were sent to London last week, and more boxes are on their way.

Since jamuns are highly perishable, they are prone to spoilage. However, thanks to technical and logistical advancements and meticulous planning, the produce will now reach consumers in London within 36 hours or less. Earlier, only frozen jamuns were exported from the country earlier.

Jamuns are available for only about just three months, mostly from May to July. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are among the top jamun-producing states in India.

Jamuns are currently being sold in local markets across South India now, with prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kilogram.

Also Read: India prepares to ship 40,000 tonnes of shrimp to US after tariff halt

Growing demand for Indian flavours

The move, initiated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), highlights the increasing global demand for distinctive Indian fruits and spices.

APEDA general manager U Dharma Rao says it’s a pioneering move that will benefit jamun farmers. "We are also looking at other global markets like the US,’" Rao told The Federal.

Local farmers get an average price of Rs 50-60 per kg for the fruit in the domestic market, but through this export consignment, they almost receive double the price — Rs 110 a kg.

APEDA said that the jamun fruits have been sourced directly from the farmers through a collective.

Also Read: India’s non-basmati rice exports rise 109% in 8 years to $6.11 billion: Govt

Keeping jamuns fresh is crucial

Parthasaradhi Nara, founder of Anantha Naturals, who is exporting the consignment, says: "Jamuns, with their high water content, are prone to spoilage if not handled with extreme care. Every step, from harvesting to packaging and air freight, has been optimized to ensure the fruit remains fresh and flavourful. Keeping it fresh is the biggest challenge.’’

Nara, who quit a plum software job to take up farming, said the process starts right from the plucking stage.

‘Jamuns were carefully selected at peak ripeness, then subjected to precise pre-cooling before being packed in an APEDA and plant quarantine-approved plant. This state-of-the-art facility, established by the Karnataka Government, plays a crucial role,’’ Nara told The Federal.

The firm is now planning to scale up the consignment — not just of jamuns, but also other fruits and vegetables.

Also Read: How the Christmas pudding, with ingredients from colonies, became an iconic British food

From software to farming

"The feedback has been good so far. We have been sending mangoes and other fruits. Not just Indians, even natives in the US and Europe are now warming up to Indian fruits and spices. Earlier, they would only visit our restaurants, but now things are changing rapidly. Jamuns are in great demand not just for their taste, but also for their medicinal and nutritional properties,’’ said Nara.

Nara, who hails from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district, was born into an agricultural family. He was in the US working at a top software firm before taking up his family's passion: farming.

“My grandfather grew millets, pulses and other vegetables, ensuring food security for our whole family. I grew up watching him. Even during drought, we never faced a food shortage. In a way, I am following the path he has shown me,'' Nara told The Federal.