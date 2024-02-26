Senior leaders’ spat over Udupi-Chikkamagaluru ticket embarrasses BJP

An ugly fight between two veteran leaders has kept the BJP on tenterhooks in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. With BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa hinting at the possibility of releasing the first list of candidates in the next three days, the spat has intensified between CT Ravi and sitting MP Shobha Karandlaje, both of whom are vying for the party ticket to the seat.

A “Go-back Shobha” campaign, allegedly orchestrated by Ravi, has been launched by BJP workers in the constituency. “Many ticket aspirants are involved in this kind of bickering and infighting. Many are wondering whether the incumbent MPs will be allowed to contest from their ‘safe seats’,” said a senior BJP functionary.

Karandlaje-Vijayendra cold war

The cold war between Karandlaje and Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is widely known. After Vijayendra took over as the BJP state president, it was speculated that Karandlaje would opt for the Vokkaliga-dominated Bengaluru North or Tumkur Lok Sabha seats. However, an unperturbed Karandlaje has been insisting on contesting the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat, which she has won since 2014.

Recently, she told the media, “As of now, I am working with the hope of contesting from my constituency and I am confident of winning that seat. But the final decision will be taken by the party high command.”

Ravi’s aim

Former BJP national general secretary Ravi, who was sidelined after the drubbing the party received in the 2023 Assembly elections, has been mulling his prospects of moving to national politics ever since, making his Vokkaliga identity a trump card. The Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency is perfect for him. Hence, the apparent bid to “push” Karandlaje to another “safe” Vokkaliga constituency.

But Karandlaje, a protege of Yediyurappa, is having none of it. “It [Go back Shobha] is a sponsored campaign launched to humiliate a person of political stature. No one should stoop to this level to seek a ticket for their favourite constituency,” she told the media recently.

Ravi retorted by saying he was not the kind of person who would ask for a ticket. “Only one person in the party whose ticket is assured is Prime Minister Modi,” he said, adding that there are “no factions” in Karnataka. “I have worked for the party all these years and I need not exhibit my loyalty and commitment to the party,” he stated.

Yediyurappa to the rescue

Karandlaje, however, has the apparent backing of BJP veteran and member of the party’s parliamentary board, Yediyurappa. The former chief minister has described the campaign as a “conspiracy” against her and declared that her victory with a huge margin in the upcoming polls is certain.

Yediyurappa reminded everyone that Karandlaje won the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency by more than 3.5 lakh votes in the last elections. This time, she will win by a much bigger margin, he added.

“‘Go Back Shobha’ is a conspiracy hatched against Shobha Karandlaje and everyone knows who is behind it. This campaign will not disturb Shobha Karandlaje. She will win the election with a thumping majority. Please wait for three days, after which the first list of candidates will be released,” he told the media.

Party’s embarrassment

With this, Yediyurappa has almost confirmed that Karandlaje will get the ticket to the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat this time as well. Sources close to Yediyurappa confirmed that the veteran leader also held meetings with BJP leaders in Chikkamagaluru to ameliorate the situation.

Meanwhile, senior party leaders are said to be upset with the happenings in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. “These are nothing but embarrassment for the party, which is known for discipline,” said a BJP leader.