SC panel asks Karnataka govt to reply on alleged diversion of SC/ST funds

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked the Karnataka government to furnish a detailed report over the alleged diversion of SC/ST funds.

Following a media report, the NCSC has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue regarding the alleged diversion of Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) funds in Karnataka.

In an official communication addressed to the chief secretary of Karnataka, the NCSC highlighted that the Karnataka government has decided to reallocate ₹14,730 crore, originally earmarked under SCSP and TSP, to implement various welfare schemes known as the Five Guarantees Schemes.

The commission also underscored the importance of these funds in promoting the social and economic welfare of the SC/ST communities.

Report sought in 7 days

In its letter, the NCSC has requested a detailed report from the state government on this matter within seven days, stressing the urgency and importance of the situation.

The NCSC said the Karnataka chief Secretary is expected to provide a comprehensive report, explaining the rationale behind the fund diversion and outlining measures to ensure that the welfare of SC/ST communities is not compromised.

(With inputs from agencies)