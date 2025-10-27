'Save Lalbagh': Bengaluru tunnel road plan sparks protests; MP Surya files PIL in HC

Bengaluru’s proposed twin-tunnel road project has triggered widespread outrage among citizens, environmentalists, and civic groups. The tunnel, planned between Hebbal and Silk Board, passes dangerously close to the historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden, raising fears of irreversible ecological and geological damage.

Environmental activists have accused the state government of bypassing key procedures and not informing the Archaeology Department about potential harm to Lalbagh’s ancient rock formation, which dates back three billion years.

Activists allege lack of transparency in project planning

The state government is said to have prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR) without conducting a mandatory environmental impact assessment or obtaining approvals from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Even the Horticulture Department, which manages the 240-acre Lalbagh, was reportedly kept in the dark about the construction of the tunnel and its ramps near the park. This unilateral approach has drawn sharp criticism from citizens and experts.

Proposed tunnel route near Lalbagh. (Source: DPR; Courtesy: Rajkumar Dugar)

Lalbagh, one of Bengaluru’s oldest heritage and environmental landmarks, faces a direct threat from the project. Environmentalists insist that an extensive geological study is essential before any tunnelling near the billion-year-old rock formation.

Threat to biodiversity and bird habitats

Experts warn that the project could devastate Lalbagh’s ecosystem, including its rich birdlife. Over 100 species of resident and migratory birds — such as crows, mynas, sunbirds, barbets, kingfishers, and hoopoes — depend on Lalbagh’s green canopy and lake for survival.

The vibrations and noise from tunnel-boring machinery could destroy nesting zones and disrupt the local environment.

Environmentalist Keshavamurthy told The Federal Karnataka that Lalbagh’s central location has already suffered due to over-urbanisation and that future projects should be diverted to Bengaluru’s outskirts.

Heritage rock and lake under threat

S Umesh Kumar, president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, said the rock at Lalbagh has both historical and ecological significance. “The tunnel will damage the rock and the lake. If the government wants a tunnel, it can build it elsewhere. This is purely a money-making project. We will not allow any construction near Lalbagh,” he said.

Geological body declares site a national monument

Rajkumar Dugar, head of Citizens for Citizens, pointed out that the GSI declared Lalbagh’s rock a National Geological Monument in 1975. “The 16th-century Kempegowda Watch Tower atop it marks Bengaluru’s earliest boundary. Damaging it could even lead to flooding, as water channels run through the rock,” he said.

Lalbagh contains nearly 3,000 plant species, and Dugar insisted that not a single tree should be cut within the six-acre zone marked for the project. “We have collected over 6,000 signatures and written to the government. Lalbagh’s destruction will not be tolerated,” he said.

GSI not consulted, say officials

Officials from the Mines and Geology Department told The Federal Karnataka that they learned of the tunnel plan only through the media. “We have received no official communication. The rock’s historical value demands a detailed study. If the tunnel comes within 300 metres of Lalbagh, a geological review is possible — but anything closer should be scrapped,” an official said.

A government committee has reportedly flagged several flaws in the DPR, but the final review is still pending.

Horticulture department flags issue to govt

The Horticulture Department has formally alerted the state government about the environmental risks posed by the project. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently visited Lalbagh, where officials conveyed environmentalists’ concerns.

Map showing tunnel alignment near Lalbagh. (Courtesy: Rajkumar Dugar)

Joint Director of the Horticulture Department, M Jagadish said the department was awaiting the government’s response after raising the issue.

Tejasvi Surya writes to Centre, vows protest

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy seeking a central review of the project. “Not even six inches of Lalbagh’s land will be given for this tunnel. If the government tries to forcibly acquire it, we will launch a public agitation,” Surya warned at a press conference.

Tunnel road project reaches Karnataka HC

Surya and actor Prakash Belawadi have filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court challenging the controversial tunnel project.

The Chief Justice, while hearing the plea, directed the government’s lawyer to provide details on the tree-felling proposal and sought the GSI’s opinion on the project’s environmental impact. The next hearing is scheduled for October 28.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)