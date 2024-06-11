Sarod maestro and Kannada poet Pandit Rajeev Taranath passes away

Sarod maestro and revered Kannada poet and writer Pandit Rajeev Taranath has passed away.

The 93-year-old recently collapsed at his residence in Mysuru, suffering a leg fracture. He had been receiving treatment in hospital for several days and passed away on Tuesday (June 11) evening.

International fame

Pandit Rajeev Taranath gained international fame as a sarod player. Additionally, he made a name for himself as a Kannada poet, writer, and thinker.

In 2019, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian awards. He was also a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Concert at eight

Born in Bengaluru in 1932, he drew the attention of music giants by conducting a music concert at the age of eight. He received his initial music training from his father, Pandit Taranath, and before turning 20, he was recognised as a station artist by All India Radio.

He later obtained a postgraduate degree in English literature and a PhD, starting his career as the head of the English department at NIT Tiruchirappalli.

Legendary gurus

However, his passion for music led him to leave his profession and move to Kolkata to study classical music under the legendary Pandit Ali Akbar Khan. He further honed his skills under Pandit Ravi Shankar, Annapurna Devi, Nikhil Banerjee, and Ashish Khan.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Kuvempu Nagar, Mysuru, from 9 am to 12 noon on June 12, for people to pay their respects. The final rites will be conducted thereafter, according to his family sources.