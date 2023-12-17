The Federal
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
x
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | File Photo

Sangh Parivar a 'factory of lies': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Agencies
17 Dec 2023 12:39 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-17 12:39:24.0)

Gadag (K'taka), Dec 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its allied organisations as "factories of lies." Responding to a question by reporters on the BJP calling the five guarantees of the Congress government as "failures", Siddaramaiah termed the BJP and the Sangh Parivar a "factory of lies." To another query about a Karnataka religious teacher stating that India should become a Hindu nation if it has to survive, the chief minister said that this is the slogan of the BJP.

"The Jan Sangh wanted India to become a Hindu nation when it was started in 1950 but ours is a diverse country where not only Hindus, but Christians, Muslims, Jains and Buddhists also live. Our country is a plural country. It is not possible to make a nation only for Hindus," he said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
KarnatakaSiddaramaiahSangh parivar
Agencies
About the AuthorAgencies
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X