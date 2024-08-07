MUDA case: What Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says in response to Governor’s notice

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has relied to the notice served on him by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, he told the media on Wednesday (August 7), and expressed confidence that the latter would accept it as it was in accordance to the law.

“I have not exerted any kind of influence in the allotment of the MUDA site,” he said, adding that his wife, Parvathi, was allotted an alternative site following the law in 2021, during the BJP government.

“In 2014, when I was the chief minister, my wife filed an application seeking an alternative site, as she claimed the MUDA had taken the land illegally from her. But I did not take any action in this regard,” Siddaramaiah said.

CM targets Opposition

“The BJP and JD(S) are making allegations against me to destabilize the government. Ever since they failed to destabilize the government through Operation Lotus, they have been making such accusations. Our government has successfully implemented the guarantee schemes in the past one year and they cannot tolerate us working for the poor,” said the chief minister.

“The Prime Minister had claimed that the guarantee schemes could never be implemented. Even after their implementation, he had claimed that the schemes would soon be discontinued. He is disappointed with the successful implementation of the guarantee schemes,” Siddaramaiah claimed.