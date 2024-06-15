Renukaswamy was not kidnapped, ‘claims’ cabbie who drove him to Bengaluru

A driver who recently surrendered before the Bengaluru police in the Renukaswamy murder case has reportedly revealed that he was asked to take the blame for the crime but he refused.

Ravi, the driver who allegedly transported Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru at the behest of Raghvendra, the president of Darshan Fans Club, also reportedly told the police that the victim was not kidnapped but was persuaded to travel to Bengaluru. He was told that he would be taken to meet Darshan and he could apologise for his social media comments against the actor's girlfriend Pavithra Gowda.

According to Ravi, Renukaswamy had no clue about the assault that awaited him in Bengaluru.

Renukaswamy, 33, allegedly accused Pavithra Gowda on social media of creating a rift between the actor and his wife and also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

Produced before court

Meanwhile, Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, were produced before a magistrate court on Saturday (June 15).

They were produced before the court as their six-day police custody will end on Sunday.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and 12 of his close associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Investigations take a turn

The driver Ravi who surrendered to the police reportedly revealed that he was the one who drove the taxi transporting Renukaswamy from Chitradurga to Bengaluru.

He was allegedly hired by Raghu alias Raghavendra, who managed a Darshan fan club in Chitradurga. When they reached Bengaluru, Renukaswamy was allegedly taken to a shed in Kamakshipalya. There, Darshan allegedly thrashed Swamy with a belt, and his aides beat him with sticks until he passed out.

Brutal murder

The alleged assault resulted in multiple fractures and severe injuries. The autopsy report cited shock and haemorrhage as the cause of death. The report identified 15 wounds on Renukaswamy's body, with injuries to the head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.

His head was also rammed into a mini-truck parked at the shed. The police seized the truck and other instruments used in the torture, including wooden logs, a leather belt, and a rope.

According to Ravi, he and two others learnt about Renukaswamy's death while they waiting to be paid the taxi fare. They were asked to take the blame in exchange for money, an offer which they refused.

The case has sparked widespread outrage, leading to protests across Karnataka. In Kalaburagi, the Jangam Samaj organised a massive demonstration demanding severe punishment for Darshan and his associates.

Film body visits family, offers compensation

Meanwhile, a delegation of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Saturday visited Renukaswamy's family and handed them ₹5 lakh as compensation.

KFCC president NM Suresh told the media that they went to offer their condolences personally and also to tell the family how apologetic the industry is about what happened to Renukaswamy. "We also told them that we will stand with them in future too," said Suresh.

According to Suresh, once the police investigation is completed, they will take action if Darshan is found guilty.

"We gave ₹2.5 lakh to his wife and another ₹2.5 lakh to his father and mother on behalf of KFCC," Ba Ma Girish, secretary of KFCC told PTI.