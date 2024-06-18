Renukaswamy murder: Will ensure accused are punished, says Bengaluru police commissioner

Bengaluru's top cop has promised that justice will be delivered to the family in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada actor Darshan has been arrested along with his friend, Pavithra Gowda.

Bengaluru city police commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday (June 18) told the media that the police will ensure that the accused involved in the Renukaswamy murder case are punished and the family will get justice.

The police have so far arrested 17 people, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the recent murder. Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, had allegedly sent some obscene messages to Gowda on social media, which angered the 47-year-old actor, said police sources.

Timely action

Addressing a press conference here, Dayananda said the police acted swiftly and took timely action in the case. If they had been even a bit careless or delayed the probe in any way, the investigation would have been hampered.

But the police personnel did their job with dedication and gathered all information and evidence. The entire matter has come to light because of the quick investigation, he added.

Heinous crime

"It is a heinous crime committed in a horrific manner and we have to ensure that the accused in the case are punished and we have to deliver justice to the victim's family and our officers and staff are working in this direction," Dayananda said.

"We are making all efforts to present evidence and details in a systematic manner in the court and we need the media's support to take this case to the logical end. We expect restraint and patience from the media," he said.

Considering the "importance, significance and sensitivity" of the case, Dayananda said the investigation has been handed over to an assistant commissioner of police level officer.

ACP in charge of case

ACP Vijayanagar is the chief investigating officer and a special investigating team has been formed under him consisting of various inspectors, sub-inspectors and other staff.

The earlier investigating officer, an inspector of Kamakshipalya (police station), who had been transferred, was under election duty, Dayananda said. He has now been transferred to Chennammanakere Achukattu police station but has also been made part of the investigation team though he is not in the west division.

All the inspectors and the required staff are carrying out the investigation relentlessly day-in-and-day-out and the deputy commissioner of police (West) is supervising the entire probe, he said.

"With regard to the investigation of the murder case (Renukaswamy murder) registered in Kamakshipalya police station, wherein an individual has been killed in a very brutal and barbaric way, so far, the police have arrested 17 persons and all the 17 persons have been taken into police custody and their interrogation is being done," Dayananda said.

(With inputs from agencies)