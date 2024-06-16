Renukaswamy murder | Pavithra Gowda's manager arrested; interrogation on

Acting swiftly in Renukaswamy murder case, the police have now taken Pavithra Gowda's manager Devaraj into custody. The police have already arrested 16 accused, including Kannada actor Darshan, in connection with the case.

Devaraj was detained on Mysore Road and is currently being interrogated. It is said that on the day of the murder, Devaraj, along with Pavithra, went to the shed where Renukaswamy was killed.

Vital clue

After attacking Renukaswamy, Pavithra went straight to her house. When she allegedly attacked him he fell at her feet and apologised for his misdemeanour.

At present, the police are looking to seize the clothes worn by Pavithra on that day and the slippers used in hitting Renukaswamy. Her slippers will probably be an important piece of evidence in this puzzle.

The case

Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, was kidnapped on June 8. Darshan and his aides allegedly assaulted him for sending lewd messages to Darshan's girlfriend Pavithra.

On June 9, his body was spotted, being dragged by stray dogs near Rajkaluve in Sumanahalli. On the same day, a security guard named Ram Dor discovered the body and lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, the police began their investigation.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem and initiated an investigation. As this was panning out, three accused from Girinagar surrendered to the police, claiming to have perpetrated the crime for financial reasons.

Further investigations by the police hinted towards the involvement of Darshan in the crime, which led to his arrest in the case.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)