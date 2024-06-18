Renukaswamy murder: Cops set to reinvestigate case after Darshan's manager’s ‘suicide’

The alleged suicide of the manager of Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, seems to have furthered tightened the noose around the actor’s neck while adding another layer of mystery to the case.

While police are trying to ascertain if the suicide has any link with Renukaswamy’s murder, the family of the deceased manager have demanded a re-investigation into the alleged role of Darshan and his team in his death.

Manager ends life, leaves suicide note

Sridhar, the manager of Darshan’s farmhouse at Bagganadoddi in Anekal taluk on Monday (June 17) was found dead on the premises in a suspected case of suicide. Poisoning was found to be the cause of the death.

He left behind a letter and a video message in which he cited a deep sense of loneliness as the reason behind his ‘suicide’. Taking full responsibility for his decision, he urged authorities not to drag his family into the investigation.

The ‘suicide’ incidentally comes days after Darshan was arrested for the murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

Sources in the department say there is a possibility the case will be re-investigated in light of Sridhar’s murder. They say Darshan will be interrogated in the re-investigation and if he is involved, the case may get more complicated.

Case of missing manager

On the other hand, Mallikarjun, another manager of Darshan, has been missing for the past eight days. It is said that many skeletons will tumble out of the actor’s closet once the missing manager is found by police.

He is said to have written to his wife that he is alive and is trying to repay a debt. Investigators are also trying to ascertain if Darshan has a role in his disappearance.

Suicide or murder?

Sridhar's body was found in the two-and-a-half-acre garden of Darshan's farmhouse. Even though the note left behind him makes it a case of suicide, police are investigating if his death has any other background. It has been questioned if Sridhar consumed poison by himself or was forced to do so.

While post-mortem has cited poisoning as the cause of the ‘suicide’, a final report is yet to arrive.

Police said occupants including employees at the farmhouse will be interrogated. Police will also separately question Darshan and the other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case in the suspicious death of Sridhar, sources said.

Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan has been accused of abducting, torturing and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan of his, after the latter sent derogatory messages to his colleague and actor Pavithra Gowda.

Renukaswamy’s body was fished out of a drain in Bengaluru.

