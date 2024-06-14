Relief for Yediyurappa; High Court stays arrest warrant in POCSO case
This order was issued by the Karnataka High Court after hearing Yediyurappa's plea to dismiss the case and grant anticipatory bail
In a major relief for former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka high court on Friday (June 14) stayed the arrest warrant issued against him in the POCSO case and instructed the police not to arrest him.
This order was issued by the court after hearing Yediyurappa's plea to dismiss the case and grant anticipatory bail.
Further, the hc has directed Yediyurappa to appear before the investigating officer on June 17, per the CID's instructions.
POCSO case against BSY
BS Yediyurappa (81), has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 354(A) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.
The case was filed by the girl's mother, who claimed that the incident occurred on February 2, 2024, when she visited Yediyurappa's house seeking assistance for her daughter, a rape victim.
The complaint was filed on March 14, 2024, alleging that Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Bengaluru. The investigation into the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the Karnataka government to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.
Victim's brother moves court
Nearly three months after the case was registered, the CID had not interrogated the accused or collected CCTV footage from the incident site, leading the victim's brother to approach the high court seeking an order for the arrest of the accused.
After this development, Yediyurappa approached the high court to dismiss the case. Additionally, after receiving a CBI notice to appear for the investigation, he filed another application seeking bail.
Meanwhile, the special POCSO court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant for Yediyurappa's arrest. The high court order has given significant relief for Yediyurappa in the case until Monday (June 17).