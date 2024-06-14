Relief for Yediyurappa; High Court stays arrest warrant in POCSO case

In a major relief for former Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka high court on Friday (June 14) stayed the arrest warrant issued against him in the POCSO case and instructed the police not to arrest him.

This order was issued by the court after hearing Yediyurappa's plea to dismiss the case and grant anticipatory bail.



Further, the hc has directed Yediyurappa to appear before the investigating officer on June 17, per the CID's instructions.

POCSO case against BSY BS Yediyurappa (81), has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Section 354(A) for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The case was filed by the girl's mother, who claimed that the incident occurred on February 2, 2024, when she visited Yediyurappa's house seeking assistance for her daughter, a rape victim. The complaint was filed on March 14, 2024, alleging that Yediyurappa had sexually assaulted her 17-year-old daughter at his residence in Bengaluru. The investigation into the case was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by the Karnataka government to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

In her complaint, the woman, who recently succumbed to cancer, said that Yediyurappa spoke with her daughter and her for nine minutes. He then spoke with her daughter, who used to address him as thaatha (grandfather), and later took her to a room where he allegedly molested her.

The complainant said the girl escaped the room and came running out, later narrating the ordeal to her mother. When the mother confronted Yediyurappa, he purportedly assured her of his assistance in the case, claiming that the girl was like his granddaughter.