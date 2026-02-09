RCB match at Chinnaswamy Stadium? Govt to review safety first at Feb 11 meet

The Karnataka government has called a crucial meeting on Wednesday (February 11) to take a final decision on the smooth conduct of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters on Monday after holding discussions with a delegation led by Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad, said a detailed discussion will be held with officials on Wednesday regarding the organization of the RCB tournament and safety measures.

Safety first

Recalling the tragedy on June 4 last year that claimed 11 lives, Parameshwar expressed concern and said, “The people of Bengaluru, especially the youth, want the tournament to be held here. But safety is paramount for us. Such tragedies should not happen again.”

Two major reports will be examined in the meeting on Wednesday. The first is the Justice Cunha Report, that is, the recommendations by the Justice Cunha Committee regarding stadium safety. The second is the BBMP Commissioner’s Report, that is, the recommendations made by a committee headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

The minister clarified that a final decision on granting permission to hold the match will be made only after examining the extent to which the KSCA has complied with the recommendations in both these reports.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)