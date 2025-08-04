Rare flamingo spotting in Bengaluru has birders thrilled

Wait, there is a traffic stopper in Bengaluru’s tech corridor.

Bengaluru's urban landscape has received a stunning splash of pink, much to the delight of local birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. A Greater Flamingo, a bird rarely seen so close to the city, has been spotted at a lake in Bengaluru.

The elegant, long-legged bird was seen wading in the shallow waters of Varthur Lake, its vibrant pink plumage a striking contrast to the surrounding greenery and (sadly) sewage and filth. While flamingos are usually seen in coastal areas of India, an appearance in Bengaluru, a city at least 300 km away from the sea, is a welcome surprise. [Guess which coast is closer to Bengaluru?*]

Birdwatchers thrilled

Birdwatchers and photographers, who have been flocking to the spot, are thrilled by the unexpected guest.

The flamingo, in a sleeping position, was captured by Deepa Mohan

"It's an absolutely magical sight. We see flamingos in Mumbai or Gujarat, but it's not at all common to have them visit here,’’ said Deepa Mohan, an avid birder, who went to Varthur from her Bennarghatta Road home, along with her birding friends, to document and photograph the bird. Varthur Lake is a hotspot for many bird species, including migratory birds.

Bird watchers say the last time a Greater Flamingo was spotted closer to Bengaluru was in Hoskote Lake, around 35 km from the city.

‘’Flamingos are rare to see in inland areas, but have been reported twice in Hoskote Lake. It could be a bird in passage or a stray (vagrant) bird which may have lost its way from the rest of the flock, ‘’ said Deepa, visibly thrilled.

Sole traveller

Mostly flamingos, a migratory species, move in flocks, but this bird seems to be enjoying the solitude in Bengaluru. But how long can it stay is a big question.

‘It’s very rare again to see a single Greater Flamingo. But what I noticed was that it was completely at peace with itself, foraging and nibbling on food. It was a great sight. They eat a lot of algae and I am not sure the Varthur Lake will have enough food for it to stay for a longer period, ‘’ added Deepa, who has been birding across the country for the last 20 years.

In fact, the famous pink or reddish colour of flamingos comes from the carotenoid pigments in the algae and other organisms they eat. If there is no proper algae intake, the pink or reddish plumage could even wither away.

Migratory patterns

Ironically, Varthur Lake has been in the news for all the wrong reasons (frothing and fuming), and despite the sewage and pollutants, it keeps drawing birds. Other migratory birds, such as sandpipers, are also flying in.

‘’Probably because of the shallowness, these birds flock to Varthur Lake. Sandpipers usually land in October/November, but their arrival in August is too early and suprising. Maybe because the migratory patterns are changing. We can’t draw such conclusions just like that, these are just inferences,’’ added Deepa.

Ever since the bird was spotted, a steady stream of birders and photographers has been visiting Varthur to catch a glimpse.

*Pondicherry is the nearest coast, beating Kannur (in Kerala) by 5-10 km!