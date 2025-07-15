Surjewala meets Karnataka ministers to review performance, address MLA complaints

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress general secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday held one-on-one meetings with several state ministers to understand their grievances, assess their performance and address the complaints shared by the party MLAs against them.

Speaking to reporters, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said during the meeting, he briefed the Congress general secretary on the development work done under his department.

“I told him about the work I have done like how much money has been spent in each constituency on public works. About 12 MLAs have given a list of works to be done in their assembly segment. We did attend to them but a two or three works could not be taken up. I will call a meeting and get it done,” Jarkiholi said.

After the meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao downplayed the meet, saying Surjewala has shared certain feedback with him.

“We discussed those issues, which came to his knowledge. That’s it. There is nothing so significant to speak about. We will take action based on his observations,” Rao said.

Karnataka Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju also met the party general secretary and said demands of the MLAs were brought to his notice.

“Our general secretary had summoned me. So I came here. He brought before me the demands of our MLAs. I was told that most MLAs have given good opinion about me, which was heartening,” the Minister told media.

Surjewala also reviewed the functioning of Boseraju's department, steps to meet the demands of the MLAs and the measures taken to strengthen the party in his district.

Asked whether there were questions about internal dissent, the Minister said, “There are no internal issues in our party. Just one or two people had the issue, which has been addressed. There are no accusations against me either from our party or the opposition parties.” According to Congress party sources, the internal churn in the party continues despite the strong assertion by CM Siddaramaiah that he would complete his five year term, setting aside rumours that he would step down by November or December this year paving way for his Deputy D K Shivakumar to hold the top post.

During their meeting with Surjewala a few days ago, many MLAs had expressed dissatisfaction with some ministers for ignoring their demands, sources said.

Their grouse was that developmental works in their constituencies have stalled.

In reponse, Surjewala held meetings with the ministers to assess the performance and convey the same to the party high command. PTI

