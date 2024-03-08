The Federal
Rameshwaran Cafe blast: NIA, CCB detain cloth merchant, a member of banned PFI
Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site, in Bengaluru. Pic: PTI

Rameshwaran Cafe blast: NIA, CCB detain cloth merchant, a member of banned PFI

the teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot

8 March 2024 7:56 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-08 08:12:26.0)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Bengaluru City Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are jointly investigating the March 1 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, have detained a cloth merchant from Kaul Bazaar in Ballari, Karnataka.

Sources told PTI on Friday, March 8, that the teams suspect that the detenu, who was an active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was part of the plot.

Meanwhile, the sources further revealed that the investigation teams found that the man who planted the bomb at the cafe on March 1 had travelled from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and then Bhatkal.

(With inputs from agencies)

