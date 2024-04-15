Rameshwaram Cafe gets notice from Bengaluru's civic body BBMP

One of the outlets of The Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru has been issued notice by the city’s civic body after its employees urinated on the road close to the restaurant and a photograph of the same was shared on social media.

The Rameshwaram Café in Indiranagar has been asked to reply to the notice in writing within 24 hours. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) sent the notice to the café on April 12.

As per the letter to the cafe, the BBMP said it was sending notice after an X user complained about the café’s employees urinating on the road nearby the restaurant.

The BBMP asked the café to provide details of whether toilet facilities were provided to their employees or not. It also asked to respond why its employee was seen urinating on the road, and said failing to answer would invite actions under Sections 353 and 308 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

“So, @RameshwaramCafe - indiranagar. Your employees urinate on the cross road near your restaurant- can you not provide restrooms for them ? And I really don’t know if they wash their hands.. (sic),” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

Responding to this post, the X handle of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, posted the notice issued to the café and also a photo of BBMP officials at the popular eatery.

Reposting this, another user wrote, “Thank you for the escalation, pls note the said establishment does not have its own toilet and the staff urinates behind a nearby transformer, quite unhygienic, what a shame! Why do we let such establishment run in the first place? pls explore. Thankyou (sic).”

The Rameshwaram Café has been in the news in recent times after 10 people were injured in a low-intensity blast that occurred at its Whitefield branch in Bengaluru on March 1. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently arrested two persons from West Bengal.