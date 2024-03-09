Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA seeks Coast Guard help to trace suspect

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought the Indian Coast Guard’s assistance to trace the suspect in Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. They believe he might have fled the country through the coastal areas, or he may have gone into hiding and may try to leave by boat soon, or may be trying to do so already.

It has been more than a week now since the low-intensity explosion in the popular eatery rocked India’s IT city on March 1. Despite multiple investigating teams, and now the NIA, working on the probe, there has been no trace of the bomber. Only his travel route has been retraced with the help of CCTV footage from different locations.

Watch on boats, vessels

An official said the Coast Guard is already trying to determine whether the suspect used any fishing boat or vessel to escape via the Arabian Sea. The Coast Guard is actively monitoring a long stretch of the western coast, from Kerala to Karwar in Karnataka.

The local police forces along this stretch — covering Bypore, Azheekal, Ullala, Mangalore, Udupi, and others — have also been put on high alert to uncover any leads on the suspect. Small fishing ports are also being watched.

Cruise records being checked

“We have already alerted fishermen and asked them to inform us about any suspicious person or boat. It is quite possible that the suspect has already fled the country. But he may also have gone underground or is trying to escape by boat,” said a policeman in the know of things.

“We are even checking the records of cruises that left have important ports, including Mangaluru, in this time and are checking CCTV footage from those vessels,” he added.

Suspect left no trace

The Federal has earlier reported that the suspect may have not only crossed state borders, but also left the country. This possibility has prompted the NIA to announce a Rs 10-lakh reward, seeking help from the general public or any messenger for information about the accused.

Images and video clips obtained by the agencies reveal that the suspect used buses to travel from Bengaluru to Bellary (Mantralaya). However, from there on, he left no trace, as bus drivers and conductors on various routes have claimed to have seen someone resembling him to have headed towards Bhatkal (North Kanara district), as well as Humnabad (Bidar district in North Karnataka).

So, he may have travelled towards Bhatkal (coastal town), which connects to Kerala through the Coastal National Highway, or towards Hyderabad, as Humnabad is near that city, before reaching Kerala through other modes of transport, including trains or buses, say sources.