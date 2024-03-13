Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA arrests one person from Ballari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday (March 13) arrested a person in connection with the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

At around 4 am on Wednesday, NIA arrested a person named Shabbir from Karnataka's Ballari. He was brought to Bengaluru for questioning.

Earlier, NIA had released photos and videos of the prime suspect and had asked the general public to share information on him. The investigation agency had also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to those who share information about the suspect.

A low-intensity blast occurred at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe in Kundalahalli in Bengaluru on March 1. The case was taken over by the NIA on March 3.

NIA announces cash reward of 10 lakh rupees for information about bomber in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informants identity will be kept confidential. pic.twitter.com/F4kYophJFt — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 6, 2024