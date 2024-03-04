Rameshwaram Cafe | Bengaluru blast probe handed over to NIA: Report

The probe into the blast at a cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), PTI said on Monday, quoting sources.

At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

According to the sources quoted by PTI, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.

A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the report said.

