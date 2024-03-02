Rameshwaram café owner was in Jamnagar for Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding gala

It has come to light that the husband-wife owners of the Rameshwaram Café chain of quick-service restaurants were both not in Bengaluru on the day the explosion occurred at their Whitefield outlet, Friday (March 1).

Raghavendra Rao was in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to oversee the catering for the wedding that’s in the news – Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It’s actually the pre-wedding festivities that are happening for which celebrities from all over are flying to the Gujarat city.

Divya Raghavendra Rao was in Hyderabad. Raghavendra is now returning to Bengaluru to help the police with their inquiries. It was initially thought that a gas cylinder could have been the cause of the blast. However, after investigation, the police determined that it wasn’t so.

The blast was triggered by a low-intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED), according to the police, that was in a bag which was left behind by a customer, a man whose image has been captured by CCTV footage in the restaurant and other cameras in the vicinity. Ten people were injured in the explosion, and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has taken the lead in the investigation, and is being assisted by several other investigation agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), NSG commandos, and bomb squads.