Ram Temple inauguration: Congress, BJP launch campaign to woo Hindus in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) With just a fortnight left for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, both the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the state on Sunday started their campaign to woo Hindu devotees in this election year.

The BJP launched Rama Akshata (sacred rice) distribution as part of its public outreach programme.

BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son and state president B Y Vijayendra today started knocking on the doors of Hindus in Bengaluru offering them Akshata along with an invitation letter to perform special pooja on January 22 at home.

The BJP leaders also requested families to light five lamps in front of their house marking the 'home coming' of 'Ram Lalla' to his abode in Ayodhya after 'centuries of exile'.

After offering special prayers at a Hanuman temple here, Vijayendra told reporters that Lord Rama devotees would go to every household and request them to offer special poojas either at home or any nearby temples.

The Congress has issued directions to the temples under the control of the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to organise special poojas on January 22.

"On January 22, Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya. I have told the Hindu Religious Endowment Department to conduct special prayers in all temples under its control on that day," Muzrai Minister (Hindu Religious Endowment) Ramalinga Reddy told reporters. PTI

