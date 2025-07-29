Rahul Gandhi to lead Bengaluru march over ‘voter theft’ claims

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will lead a massive march in Bengaluru on August 4 to protest against alleged large-scale electoral irregularities.

During a parliamentary session, Rahul claimed that the Congress will soon disclose the documents related to irregularities at a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Protest plan

The protest march will proceed from the Mahadevapura assembly constituency of the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state in the city.

Along with Rahul, many senior leaders, ministers, and legislators from the state, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will participate in the march.

Congress charge

Recently, speaking to the media after a parliamentary session, Rahul claimed, “We have solid evidence of voter theft in one Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka. We will present this to the nation at the appropriate time.”

The main accusation by the Congress is that names have been illegally removed from the voter list and others’ names have been added. The party claims that the fight against the Election Commission is a struggle to protect the values of democracy and the rights of voters.

