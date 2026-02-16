Priyank Kharge accuses RSS of money laundering; BJP hits back

The simmering confrontation between the Congress-led Karnataka government and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has escalated once again, with state minister Priyank Kharge accusing the organisation of financial irregularities and demanding that it be brought under constitutional and legal scrutiny.

Addressing a private event in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 15), Kharge alleged that the RSS operates without transparency in its financial dealings and questioned why it is not subject to the same regulatory oversight as other organisations.

What are the allegations?

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the RSS collects funds through donations and “guru dakshina” but does not disclose the source or utilisation of these funds.

He went further, accusing the organisation of operating a “huge money laundering racket”, claiming that funds are being collected from multiple countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. He, however, did not provide documentary evidence to substantiate the charge.

“... they want us to be good citizens and pay our income tax… but they want to remain free (from paying taxes). How is this possible? We will have to question this?” Priyank said.

He also claimed that nearly 2,500 organisations are associated with the RSS and questioned the lack of clarity about financial flows within this network.

“If we ask about the source of the money, they tell us ‘guru dakshina’… but where is this coming from? Who is paying it? And why is RSS not paying tax? When every rupee of others is being accounted for… why is there no accountability for their money and spending?” he asked.

Priyank said he would “not give up until RSS is registered under the Constitution”, asserting that no organisation should be above the law.

'RSS not a registered body'

At the centre of the debate is the RSS’s organisational status. The Sangh's chief Mohan Bhagwat has previously maintained that the organisation is a “body of individuals” and therefore does not require formal registration.

Priyank Kharge rejected this reasoning, arguing that other associations of individuals comply with registration and taxation norms.

“Even the Bangalore Club is a body of individuals… but have they not registered? And are they not paying taxes?” he said, while also likening the RSS and BJP to a “devil” and its “shadow”.

The RSS has long maintained that it is a voluntary cultural organisation and not a political entity, despite its ideological proximity to the BJP.

BJP hits backs

Hitting back, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said in a post on 'X': "Minister Priyank Kharge, first ensure that the registration of the Congress party — which is presided over by your father and is on the verge of losing its existence on the political map — is not cancelled. Only then worry about the registration of others."

Targeting the minister over regional development, Vijayendra said the Kharge family had "contributed nothing except making 'Kalyana Karnataka' one of the most backward regions on India’s map."

"After becoming a minister, what contribution has Priyank Kharge made to the development of Kalyana Karnataka," the Shikaripura MLA asked.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka also attacked the minister, saying, "For four decades, enjoying power due to the blessings of the people of Kalyana Karnataka, while putting up a permanent 'come tomorrow' board when it comes to development, those who have betrayed the people of Kalyana Karnataka will not remain for long — the day of reckoning is not far."

"Abusing the RSS is like spitting at the sky," Ashoka added.

Priyank stands his ground

Responding on Monday, Kharge defended his remarks and countered the BJP over Kalyana Karnataka.

"Kalyana Karnataka is a backward region. If you had understood that this regional imbalance has historical and geographical reasons, the BJP-led Central Government would not have refused to grant special status under Article 371J," he said.

"Why did the BJP lack the willpower to bring this backward region forward? Why did the KKRDB allocation decline during your government’s tenure?" he asked.

He also took a swipe at Vijayendra, saying, "Was not your father B S Yediyurappa a four-time Chief Minister? Why was Shivamogga not developed like Singapore?" "The Anti-Communal Task Force was not formed to draw rangoli designs, but to curb communal conflicts and maintain peace and harmony," Kharge added.

(With agency inputs)