Private transporters' bandh in Bengaluru on Sept 11; commuters to be affected

Seven to 10 lakh private vehicles including autos, taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles and corporate buses are all set to stay off the roads in Bengaluru on Monday (September 11) due to the bandh call given by private transporters. This bandh is bound to make commuting a challenge for school students and office-goers in the IT city.

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association, with 32 private transport associations under it, has given this call for a bandh, which is expected to start from midnight today (September 10) to Monday midnight.

As private maxi cabs are one of the main modes of transport for several school children, some schools in the city have declared a holiday on Monday to avoid inconvenience to students, official sources said.

Those commuting to the airport would need to find alternative means as well.

Ban bike taxis, extend Shakti scheme to private buses: Private transporters

The federation has called for a bandh seeking a ban on bike taxis, while urging the government to extend the Shakti scheme – that offers free bus rides to women on state-run transport buses – to private buses as well, among other demands.

The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

About 7–10 lakh vehicles including autos, taxis, airport taxis, maxi cabs, goods vehicles, school vehicles, stage carriages, contract carriages and corporate buses will go off the roads tomorrow, S Nataraj Sharma, president of the federation said.

BMTC to run more bus trips

Federation office bearers have said that they have organised a protest march from Sangolli Rayanna circle to Freedom Park in the city as part of the bandh.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will run more bus trips and services in the city and also to Kempegowda International Airport on Monday to mitigate the inconvenience caused to the public by the bandh.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently said that the government was open to talks with the federation and is also making preparations to ensure that the inconvenience to the public is minimised.

