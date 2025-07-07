Prestige Group to build 1.5 km flyover in Bengaluru

Prestige Group, a real estate firm, will construct a 1.50 km long “private” flyover in Bengaluru which will connect its proposed tech park in Bellandur to the Outer Ring road (ORR). The project has reportedly been approved by the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and will be constructed along the public road and next to a stormwater drain.

Prestige Group’s ‘private’ flyover

According to a report in Deccan Herald, in return, the Prestige Group has offered to make the Kariyammana Agrahara Road wider and fully fund the construction of the proposed “private” flyover.

The report further stated that the Prestige Group in its proposal have expressed concern over severe traffic congestion on the two main roads- Old Airport Road (via Yemalur) and Kariyammana Agrahara Road-that currently connects its proposed Prestige Beta Tech Park which will house over 5,000 employees.

Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet approves Rs 3,400 cr projects, Bengaluru gets major share

BBMP approved in April

The BBMP gave its nod to the project in April after it was approved by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. BBMP has reportedly made it clear to the Prestige Group that the elevated road must be of public use and granted permission to the developer to claim Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates as compensation for the land required for road-widening if it comes within the legal framework.

BBMP’s approval to the private flyover proposed by the Prestige Group comes nearly a year after the civic body gave its nod to the real estate firm’s tech park which will be constructed on a 70-acre plot in Bellandur.

Also Read: 'Bengaluru traffic is insane': Sabeer Bhatia's post triggers online debate

Tech park approved in 2023

According to the report, the development plan for tech Park was approved by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in September 2023. The report further stated that usually proposals for large tech parks are approved only after developers show that there is adequate access to the project site.

Confirming the approval, B S Prahallad, Technical Director of Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd said that BBMP had imposed a condition on the developer stating it must also fund the construction of a had imposed a condition on the developer. However, a Prestige Group spokesperson had declined to comment on the matter.

The report further states that the Bagmane Group has proposed a 600-metre flyover to its campus in Doddanekundi. Earlier, Manyata Embassy Business Park constructed a flyover to ensure direct access to the elevated road on the ORR. The Lulu Mall had constructed an underpass on a section of the public road.