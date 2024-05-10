Prajwal Revanna case: Woman was forced to file false complaint, claims NCW

The sexual harassment case against sitting JDS MP Prajwal Revanna in Karnataka has taken a new turn with the National Commission for Women (NCW) stating on Thursday (May 9) that one of the woman complainants in the case has claimed that she was forced to lodge a false complaint after being threatened with harassment.



“One woman approached the NCW to file a complaint against three people who were dressed in civilian clothes, and she claimed that they had introduced themselves as Karnataka police. She also complained that she received many calls from unknown numbers asking her to file a complaint against the accused. It has come to the light that the woman was forced by a group of individuals to the complaint under harassment charges,” stated NCW.





NCW would like to state that 700 women have not given any complaints to NCW regarding Prajjawal Revanna case. Some media channels are falsely reporting this. — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 9, 2024

NCW has also refuted reports about 700 women filing complaints to the commission against Prajwal Revanna. In an X post, the official handle of NCW wrote, “NCW would like to state that 700 women have not made any complaints to NCW regarding the Prajwal Revanna case. Some media channels are falsely reporting this.”



Kumaraswamy slams SIT

Following the NCW’s claim, former Chief Minister and Karnataka JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday night accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case of threatening the victims with prostitution to extract false statements. He alleged that the SIT officers are threatening the victims that if they don't make statements in favour of the Congress government, they will be charged with prostitution.

“The investigating officers are going to the doorsteps of the victims and threatening them. Tell us, isn't it a fact that the SIT officers are threatening the victims with false prostitution cases against them? Is this how the probe is being conducted,” Kumaraswamy questioned Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda who earlier described it as the “biggest sex scandal” in the world.

“Where have you kept the rescued woman who was kidnapped? Why is she not being produced before the court? Do you support the act of distribution of private videos of the victims,” he asked Gowda.

However, the former chief minister said there was no question of defending Prajwal Revanna. He said, “Everyone should respect the law and the guilty should be punished. HD Deve Gowda has four sons and two daughters. We have our own businesses and families. I had gone to Hassan only at the time of the Assembly elections.”



Minister defends SIT probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara defended the SIT probe, saying that it is functioning efficiently. The state government doesn't need to reply to all the allegations being levelled by the JDS, he said.

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, and son of JD-S MLA HD Revanna, who has been arrested for his alleged role in the kidnapping of a victim of the sex scandal involving his son. Kumaraswamy is the younger brother of HD Revanna.

