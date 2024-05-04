Prajwal Revanna case: SIT visits MP’s home after second lookout notice

The Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of multiple rapes and sexual abuse against Prajwal Revanna came calling on the Janata Dal (Secular) MP at his home in Hassan on Saturday (May 4) after the police issued the second lookout notice against Prajwal and his father HD Revanna.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru about the second notice, Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara said, “We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice for HD Revanna, as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday. They have time until this evening to reply to the notices."

Plea for more time

The second lookout notice was issued when the father–son duo requested the police to grant them some more time to appear before the investigating team after the first lookout notice was issued against them. However, Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda, is learned to have left the country.

Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking re-election to the Lok Sabha, is accused of raping and abusing several women and also making videos of his acts. The scandal came to light amid the ongoing parliamentary elections after videos surfaced on social media. The state police have also registered a case against his father HD Revanna, JD(S) MLA from Holenarasipura constituency and former minister, for allegedly sexually abusing a house help.