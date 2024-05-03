Prajwal Revanna case: Mysuru police arrest HD Revanna's aide for 'abducting' woman

In a significant move in the sexual harassment case against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the Mysuru police on Friday (May 3) arrested an aide of his father HD Revanna. He will soon be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The arrest was made following a complaint that one of the victims of sexual abuse was kidnapped to prevent her from giving any statement against them. The woman is still missing. The police have arrested Satish Babanna, the assistant of HD Revanna, to gather details on her whereabouts. The complaint was filed by her son who alleged that she was abducted by HD Revanna. He also alleged that his mother was sexually harassed and videographed by the accused.



Three FIRs lodged



Meanwhile, the number of FIRs lodged against Revanna family have risen to three, and it is likely to increase in the coming days as some of the victims are prepared to file cases with the SIT. With the SIT adding a rape case under Section 376 of the IPC, HD Revanna and his son MP Prajwal Revanna are now apprehending arrest by the SIT on charges of kidnapping and rape.



The victim worked at Revanna House in Holenarasipur for about six years. Later, she left work and started working as a labourer in Mysuru.



There are already a couple of FIRs lodged against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal. After the formation of SIT, two women victims registered a case against the father-son duo in Hassan and CID separately.



In the meantime, a victim has submitted her statement about the case in the Bengaluru city court under CRPC 164, which the SIT has used for further investigation and tightening the noose around the accused.



Driver goes missing



The SIT also intended to interrogate MP Prajwal Revanna's former car driver, Karthik, who released a video statement about the pen drive with visuals of hundreds of women who were allegedly sexually assaulted. However, Karthik, who had promised to appear before the SIT and provide evidence against the accused, has been missing for two days.

The SIT has considered Karthik's statement as an evidence. A notice has been issued to him to attend the hearing and provide documents and details related to the case. It has also been learnt that a notice has been issued to Naveen Gowda, who shared information about the pen drive on social media. The SIT is also gathering information as to who released the obscene videos allegedly involving Prajwal.