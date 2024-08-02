Prajwal Revanna case: Explicit sex videos are original not morphed, confirms FSL report

In the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, an FSL report has confirmed that all the explicit videos which features him are original and not morphed or doctored.



When the scandal of the videos featuring his sexual assaults on women broke out, the former JD(S) MP from Hassan had claimed in his defence that the person in the videos is not him and the videos have been doctored.



The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has now clearly said that the videos allegedly featuring Revanna are not morphed, edited or animated in anyway. Further, the report said that the physical attributes of the person in the video closely resemble Revanna.

This news comes even as the SIT recently filed its first chargesheet in connection with the multiple cases of sexual assault involving Prajwal Revanna.

The sexual harassment cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan.

The son of former minister HD Revanna and grandson of JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda, Prajwal was finally arrested on May 31 this year, shortly after landing at Bengaluru International Airport from Munich, Germany.

The first case against him was filed on April 28, 2024, when a 47-year-old maid lodged a sexual harassment complaint against the MP. The woman accused Revanna and his father of sexually harassing her and her daughter when they worked in his household from 2019 to 2022.

To date, a total of four complaints have been registered against him in Hassan and Bengaluru.

Prajwal Revanna’s alleged victims included domestic workers in his family home or farmhouses, government officials and actresses.

When the videos against Prajwal Revanna had surfaced he had said that the videos were morphed and doctored, which the FSL now claimed are original.