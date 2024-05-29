Prajwal books flight from Munich, likely to land in Bengaluru on Friday midnight

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, has reportedly booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30 (Thursday).

News agency PTI reported, quoting official sources in the Special Investigation Team set up to probe the case, that the 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31.

The SIT is maintaining vigil at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda airport to arrest him as soon as he lands, they said.

Tickets cancelled twice before

However, the MP has twice cancelled his flight ticket from Germany in the past, the SIT sources told PTI.

Prajwal, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country as soon as news broke that the Karnataka State Commission for Women had requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the hundreds of explicit videos showing multiple women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by him.

So far, two cases of sexual assault have been registered against him.

Searches at house

Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry.

The SIT on Tuesday conducted searches at Prajwal’s residence in the district headquarter town of Hassan until late in the night.

“Some incriminating materials have been seized,” they told PTI.

(With agency inputs)