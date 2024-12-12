Police action on Panchamasali Lingayat protest triggers uproar in Karnataka Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 12 (PTI) The police lathi charge on Panchamasali Lingayat protesters near Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here earlier this week sparked uproar in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday with state Home Minister G Parameshwara defending the police action and the opposition BJP demanding a government apology and judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Assembly witnessed multiple adjournments as BJP members insisted on a government statement. When Speaker U T Khader eventually allowed Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to respond, he blamed the previous BJP government for unresolved reservation issues, despite the Home Minister already addressing the police action.

The protests by the Panchamasali Lingayat community demanding reservation turned violent on Tuesday. Demonstrators, demanding inclusion in the 2A (15%) category of the OBC reservation matrix instead of the current 3B (5%), allegedly threw stones, prompting the police to resort to lathi charge.

Several protesters and police personnel were injured during the clashes. Among those detained were Basava Jayamruthunjaya Swami of Panchamasali Peetha, BJP MLAs Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Arvind Bellad, and Rajya Sabha MP Iranna Kadadi.

After an obituary reference to two former legislators, BJP leader R Ashoka demanded a statement from CM Siddaramaiah or the Home Minister.

Despite the Speaker's assurance to address the matter after the Question Hour, BJP protests forced an initial adjournment.

When the House reconvened, Home Minister Parameshwara defended the police action, citing maintenance of law and order.

Noting that over 10,000 people had gathered at the protest site, he said Siddaramaiah had sent a ministerial delegation to receive their memorandum. However, protesters insisted that the CM visit the site, which the minister deemed unreasonable.

Parameshwara accused protesters of marching towards Suvarna Vidhana Soudha despite restrictions, removing barricades, and pelting stones at the police, injuring 24 personnel.

He justified the lathi charge as a necessary measure to maintain law and order and said, "This government will not allow anyone to take the law into their hands, irrespective of their religion or community." Responding to BJP criticisms, Parameshwara asked, "Should we welcome 10,000 protesters with kisses instead of trying to disperse them to maintain order?" He also sought to know how former Home Ministers R Ashoka and Araga Jnanendra would have handled the situation.

Condemning the lathi charge, Leader of Opposition, Ashoka said during the previous BJP government, a larger protest by the Panchamasali Lingayat community in Bengaluru was managed peacefully.

He demanded a government apology, action against police officers responsible for the lathi charge, withdrawal of cases against protesters, and a judicial inquiry.

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, himself a Panchamasali Lingayat leader, alleged that the protest was "politically motivated" and orchestrated by BJP members.

He further accused RSS elements of instigating the violence, which led to a heated exchange between BJP and Congress legislators.

The Speaker’s decision to allow Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to speak instead of BJP MLAs added to the chaos, forcing an adjournment for lunch. PTI

