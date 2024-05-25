PM Modi's Mysuru visit: Hotel mulls legal action over unpaid bill of Rs 80 lakh

A hotel in Mysuru in Karnataka where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed is contemplating legal action to recover unpaid dues of Rs 80 lakh.

Media reports said Modi was a guest at the Radisson Blu Plaza in April 2023. The prime minister visited Mysuru to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

The State Forest Department was told to organise the event from April 9 to 11. The cost of Rs 3 crore was to be paid by the Central government.

However, the event's total expense went up to Rs 6.33 crore after some more events were added to the list. While the Centre has paid the promised Rs 3 crore, the remaining Rs 3.33 crore is still pending. The new quote was shared with all the officials in a video conference.

The issue of unpaid hotel bills for the prime minister's stay in Mysuru was raised by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to the NTCA in New Delhi in September 2023.

The NTCA said in February 2024 that the Karnataka government should cover these expenses. In the process, the hotel’s Rs 80.6 lakh bill remains unsettled.