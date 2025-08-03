PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line on August 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru and inaugurate the Yellow Line Metro on August 10, BJP leader Tejasvi Surya announced on Sunday (August 3). Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Metro Phase-3, he said. In a post on X, Surya said Modi’s visit “will be a landmark moment for Bengaluru South”.

He added that the Yellow Line will cater to close to 8 lakh commuters and the “infamous Silk Board jam” will be addressed greatly. Public transport is the only option to reduce traffic congestion. “Together, these projects will benefit nearly 25 lakh people in Bengaluru South,” he said. Also read: Bengaluru Metro ridership falls from 8 lakh to 6 lakh: Report Deadline met The MP said with the inauguration on August 10, the Yellow Line Metro project would meet the August 15 deadline. Surya said this could happen because of Modi’s personal insistence that this must be open to public without any further delay.

