Pinarayi asks Siddaramaiah to continue search for Kerala lorry driver

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his counterpart in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, on Sunday (July 28), requesting that his government continue the operations to find Arjun, the lorry driver from Kozhikode who went missing in a landslide at Shirur recently.

In the letter, Pinarayi said his government appreciates the efforts taken by the teams engaged in the search operations to find the missing person. There have been reports that search operations have been stopped, he said, adding, “I earnestly urge you to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results.”

Pinarayi also requested that the operations be continued with augmented strength and using all needed equipment.

Pinarayi’s tweet

Later, the Kerala CM posted on social media platform X that he wrote to Siddaramaiah to express appreciation for the search-and-rescue teams’ dedication to locating Arjun.

“Wrote to Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah to express appreciation for the search & rescue teams’ dedication in locating Arjun, who went missing in a tragic landslide in Shirur, Karnataka. As there are reports of operations stopping, we requested him to give directions to continue the rescue operations till they yield positive results,” Pinarayi wrote in his X post.