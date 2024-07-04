‘Pavithra only friend, I’m Darshan’s legal wife’: Vijayalakshmi to police chief

Pavithra Gowda is not Darshan’s wife but only a friend, and she is the only legally wedded spouse of the jailed superstar, Vijayalakshmi has written to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. Both Pavithra and Darshan are accused in a murder case that has shaken the Kannada film industry.

Vijayalakshmi has requested the police chief to make the correction in police and other records, as it may cause trouble for her and her son Vineesh in future.

Repeated error

“You made a wrong statement during a press conference, saying Pavithra Gowda is Darshan’s wife. This error was repeated by the Karnataka Home Minister and national media, reporting that the Darshan couple was arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case,” she wrote, seeking that the mistake not be replicated in police records.

She clarified that Pavithra was married to Sanjay Singh, with whom she has a daughter, and the police should record these facts accurately. “While it is true that Pavithra Gowda is a friend of my husband, she is not his wife. I am the only legally wedded wife of Darshan, and our marriage took place at Dharmasthala (Hindu pilgrimage centre) on May 19, 2003,” Vijayalakshmi wrote.

Charges against actors

“I have full faith in the judiciary and believe the law will take its course,” she stated in the letter.

Darshan is currently in Bengaluru prison and his judicial custody ends on July 4. He, Pavithra, and 15 others were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan of the actor. The resident of Chitradurga was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, and tortured to death in a shed for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra on social media.