Parliament security breach | Delhi police detain Karnataka techie from Bagalkot

The Delhi police have detained a software engineer from Bagalkot district, 410 km from Bengaluru, in connection with the recent security breach at the Parliament in New Delhi. He is a friend of Manoranjan Gowda, one of the accused.

The detained engineer has been identified as Sai Krishna Jagali (30), son of retired DSP Vittal Jagali. His name was mentioned in the diary of Gowda who hails from Mysuru. Bagalkot police have said that Manoranjan and Sai Krishna were classmates at BIT Engineering College in Bengaluru, and were in constant touch.

The Delhi police arrived at Bagalkot on Wednesday evening and took Sai Krishna into custody when his father had gone to Sindhanoor for a wedding ceremony. Police are suspecting his role as his Facebook profile was deleted after the Parliament security breach case. A Delhi police team reached his residence in the Vidyagiri area of Bagalkot in the presence of local Navanagar police and took him into custody. Subsequently, he was taken to Delhi for further investigation.

Sources said Sai Krishna too has “revolutionary ideas” like Gowda. He was currently working as a senior software engineer in a Bengaluru-based company. According to his relatives, Sai Krishna was questioned by Delhi police for two days and has now been taken into custody.

Saikrishna’s sister, Spandana, who responded to the media about his arrest, said, “My brother has not done anything wrong. He has been taken for questioning because he is a friend of Manoranjan. We are ready for all investigations. The Delhi police questioned him for two days. We have cooperated with the police. My brother is innocent and he was working from home.” One of his relatives also said that he has not committed any crime and has nothing to do with Manoranjan’s case.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan, Neelam Devi, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Vicky in connection with the case. The accused came in contact with each other through a social media page called ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’. The accused said that they merely wanted to protest against the government for “neglecting the unemployed youth”.