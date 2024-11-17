Only ineligible BPL cards will be weeded out, no impact on eligible cardholders: K'taka CM

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Nov 17 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders will be weeded out, and there will be no impact on eligible cardholders.

The CM said that he had given strict instructions to the food and civil supplies department that those eligible should not be left out.

"BPL cards are not being cancelled...we have said that we will not give BPL cards to ineligible. Should we give BPL cards to those paying income tax or government servants? Such cases will be shifted to APL (Above Poverty Line) cards from BPL cards. Still, no decision has been made, but there is thinking in this direction," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the proposal still has not come before the Cabinet from the food and civil supplies department.

"Those eligible should be given BPL cards and those ineligible have to be removed. If eligible, they will certainly be given. I have given strict instructions to the food and civil supplies department that those eligible should not be left out..." he added.

To a question on BJP challenging him to prove his allegation that Rs 50 crore bribe was offered by the party to 50 Congress MLAs to topple the Congress government, Siddaramaiah said, "they (BJP) have tried, but failed." The CM also expressed confidence about Congress winning bypolls held for three Assembly segments -- Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon -- on November 13. Counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Reacting to a question on Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan recently referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as "Kaalia" and its implication on bypoll held in Channapatna, he said, "He should not have said such things, whatever relationship or affection they might have shared in the past. He (Khan) said certain things to which he (Kumaraswamy) also said things....what both have said is not right." PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)