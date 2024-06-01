Official’s suicide over ‘corruption’ leaves Siddaramaiah red-faced; minister implicated

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is facing the biggest crisis since taking office over a year ago, as a government officer has died by suicide, allegedly suffocated by corruption in which a senior minister is also involved.

Chandrashekhar P, a 48-year-old superintendent with the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corp (KMSDSC), took his life at his residence in Shivamogga, his hometown, on May 28.

Officials suspended

His death note named three colleagues, all of whom have been suspended. The note also reportedly indicated the involvement of Tribal Welfare Minister B Nagendra though his name was not mentioned. Apparently, it hinted at the “oral instruction” of the minister.

The suicide has triggered outrage in the state. Despite the government’s decision to set up a Special Investigation Team, the Congress high command in New Delhi is reportedly not happy.

BJP up in arms

Predictably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the warpath, and has threatened to unleash state-wide protests if Nagendra is not sacked by June 6.

The BJP is reminding the Congress that it removed minister KS Eshwarappa in 2022 when it was in power in Karnataka after a contractor killed himself alleging the minister had sought 40 per cent commission on a project.

Then and now

The Congress had then staged widespread protests demanding the minister’s exit. The two Congress leaders who were in the forefront of the demonstrations then were Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who are now the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, in Karnataka.

In fact, it was the escalating charges of corruption that undid the previous BJP government, leading to its decimation in the May 2023 elections in Karnataka.

Political experts say this is like a boomerang for Siddaramaiah.

Web of corruption

Although the Karnataka home minister says there is no proof of minister Nagendra’s involvement and Nagendra himself has denied involvement, an unforgiving BJP has pointed out that there was no proof against then minister Eshwarappa either, but he was still asked to go.

Chandrashekhar’s death has revealed a tangled web of financial mismanagement, including how money meant for public welfare is diverted by a cohort of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.

Suicide note

In his six-page suicide note, Chandrashekhar detailed the diversion of Rs 80-85 crores from the allocated Rs 187 crores for the corporation. He implicated the minister’s office and key officials, including MD Padmanabha and accounts manager Parashuram Durganna.

Apparently feeling pressured in a hostile work environment, the officer opted for suicide.

Demand for action

The note demands action against corrupt officials. The police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against the officials and taken Chandrashekhar’s phone for further investigation.

BY Vijayendra, the Karnataka BJP president, has demanded the immediate removal of Nagendra from the Cabinet. He also wants a probe led by Karnataka High Court judges into the entire episode.

A serious case

If Nagendra is not booted out, there will be protests across the state, he has warned.

Former police official Ramesh Gowda K says the Chandrashekhar case is very serious as he was once a government employee.

Chandrashekhar played a whistle-blower’s role even if he died by suicide. There is no doubt that the Congress government is in a royal mess — just ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha results.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)