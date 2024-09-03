‘Not worried’ over Governor nod to trial: Siddaramaiah amid Opposition attack

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that he is not worried or tense, as claimed by Opposition leaders, because the governor gave sanction for his prosecution for alleged corruption.

"They (Opposition) have lied and are worried about their claims not being proved as true. I have never lied and have not committed any wrong, so I'm not worried," he told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday (September 3).

The chief minister has been accused of benefiting from land allotment made by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

On chief minister’s post

The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended till September 9 the interim stay on trial court proceedings against Siddaramaiah in the case.

The chief minister has challenged the legality of Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot's sanction for his prosecution.

Responding to senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande's comments expressing a desire to be the chief minister, Siddaramaiah said: "Who makes the CM? It is the legislators and the high command, they will decide."

Covid-19 mismanagement

On Tuesday, Siddaramaiah visited the Chamundeshwari temple and chaired a meeting of the Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority.

It was the first time after the stay on the implementation of the act passed by the legislature in connection with its formation was vacated by the court.

Asked what action the government will take based on retired Karnataka High Court judge John Michael Cunha’s findings regarding irregularities in Covid-19 management when the BJP ruled Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said the report will be placed before the Cabinet on Thursday.

Suspending Karnataka officer

Taking a dig at the BJP and former minister K Sudhakar who was in charge of the health department during the COVID 19 pandemic, Siddaramaiah said: “Does he (Sudhakar) know what is there in the report? It is because he committed a wrong that he is worried... How does he know a false report has been accepted?"

On the suspension of Karnataka administrative service officer GT Dinesh Kumar for alleged irregularities as the commissioner of MUDA, Siddaramaiah said the Urban Development Department had done it.