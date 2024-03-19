No trust deficit with BJP over seat-sharing in Karnataka: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Mar 19 (PTI) A day after indicating unhappiness over the seat sharing issue with BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said it did not mean that there is a trust deficit between the two parties.

The former Chief Minister asserted that there is no confusion in the ties between BJP and JD(S), as he expressed hope that the issue over giving Kolar seat to the regional party "will be clear".

Apparently expressing displeasure over the seat sharing issue, Kumaraswamy on Monday said he has faith that his party will get three to four seats, amid reports that the saffron party may cede it only two.

He had also said his party leaders have asked him to communicate to the BJP leadership about the need to treat the JD(S) "respectfully" and make them understand its strength in at least 18 Lok Sabha segments.

"Yesterday after JD(S) core committee members and leaders meeting, I shared information regarding discussions held in our party regarding communication gap between both parties regarding -- BJP and JD(S) working together with trust in all the 28 Lok Sabha segments," Kumaraswamy, who is JD(S) state President, said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "with regards to seat sharing, as I said yesterday, from the beginning, we have asked for three seats. From the BJP side, whether it is its high command or friends in the state, till this moment they have not given any clarity regarding the specified number of seats for us to contest." Further stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his several meetings with him, after the alliance, has always treated JD(S)' request with respect, Kumaraswamy said, his reaction before the media on Monday did not mean that there is a trust deficit between the two parties.

"My statement yesterday that -- we have asked for three seats, and that, did I have to put efforts for just two seats -- was reacting to media reports. I did not say it because of the trust deficit between us. I drew your (media) attention in the backdrop of what was discussed in our core committee meeting," he added.

JD(S) joined the NDA last September and has forged an electoral alliance with the BJP.

The regional party is expected to contest in three seats -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar -- and as per agreement between both parties, noted cardiac surgeon, and Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath has been fielded from Bangalore Rural on a BJP ticket.

However, according to recent reports, BJP is not ready to cede Kolar seat to JD(S), which has irked the regional outfit. BJP's S Muniswamy is the incumbent Kolar MP.

Stating that there are no issues over the Kolar seat, the JD(S) state Chief indicated that his party will field a candidate in that constituency as well, along with Mandya and Hassan, and claimed that there is an "atmosphere" for the party to win there.

He said he was going to Chennai for medical treatment and would not be available for five days; once he is back the party's candidates will be announced.

Hitting out at state Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's statement taking a dig at JD(S)' "situation" following alliance with BJP, Kumaraswamy said the former was the main reason for his party deciding for this alliance.

"What has happened to us (in the alliance with BJP)? BJP did not ill-treat me like Congress did," he said.

Highlighting about his "situation" as the Chief Minister heading the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the past, he said Congress repeatedly "tried to do his character assassination", while he was trying to resolve issues of the people and giving loan waivers for farmers.

Kumaraswamy, targeting Shivakumar for inviting JD(S) workers to Congress and for taking a dig for fielding Manjunath, said his party workers have not come to a stage where they will have to seek Congress' "protection." He said, "the government that I had earlier headed in alliance with the BJP for 20 months (from January 2006), had instilled a strength in me to make certain decisions, while in the 14 months government with you (Congress) you tried to destroy my party and me politically. Can I forget it?" Terming his decision to ally with Congress earlier was his "worst decision" in the name of saving secularism, the former CM accused Congress of "setting fire" to his father Deve Gowda's 60 years of political life .

He said he is aware of Shivakumar and Congress' efforts to lure JD(S) workers and leaders, especially in Ramanagara, Channapatna and Bengaluru South, by "misusing power, also using money and muscle power." PTI

