No more MLAs dozing off in Karnataka Assembly as recliner chairs roll in

Instances of MLAs dozing off and snoring during legislative proceedings have prompted Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader to order installation of recliner chairs in the Assembly hall on a trial basis.

The move will facilitate the legislators to take a nap if they feel sleepy after having meals and they may participate in the House proceedings after it. If their presence is required in the proceedings the marshals can approach and wake them up to enable their participation.



“A special opportunity has now been provided to the MLAs who represent us during the assembly session to take a nap after enjoying a good meal in the afternoon,” said Khader. Speaking during the session on Friday, he said arrangements have been made for breakfast and lunch for the legislators. “Some MLAs are not coming back to the House, saying that they will take a nap after meals,” he said.



To encourage MLAs to participate in the proceedings of the House, a recliner chair has been placed in the lobby for the MLAs to take a nap, after which they can return to the House. “If you are satisfied with the arrangement, I will officially implement this system in the next session,” he told the legislators.



Incidents of MLAs sleeping and snoring are often witnessed during the Assembly proceedings, leaving top party leaders embarrassed. Not surprisingly, yawning during long debates in air-conditioned halls and falling asleep after lunch are common occurrences. However, some MLAs used to avoid attending the House for this reason and their attendance was on the decline.



(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)

